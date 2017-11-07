NHL’s Winnipeg Jets Needs A Name For Its New Security Puppy

A new security puppy has been hired to secure the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets team arena, Bell MTS Place, and he is in need of a name. The team’s season ticket holders agreed on a list of suggestions earlier this season, and now it is up to the public to determine what the best name for him is.

The choices are: Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy or Scout. The deadline to submit your favorite name is 11:59 p.m., November 8. The puppy’s name will be revealed November 10 at the Winnipeg Jets NHL Centennial Fan Arena during a special event that celebrates 100 years of NHL hockey.

ICYMI: We need your help naming our new security puppy! Will it be Benny, Ducky, Lenny/Kroppy or Scout? VOTE NOW > https://t.co/MU5CcuLqMN pic.twitter.com/Vn6TSAo1jz — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 7, 2017

Whatever his name ends up being, the cute puppy will be trained as an explosive ordnance disposal dog and will work all True North Sports and Entertainment venues and events.

You can vote for your favorite name on the NHL.com website.