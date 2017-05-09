NFL Player Torrey Smith Pays Adoption Fees For All Animals At Baltimore Shelter

NFL football player Torrey Smith is an advocate for shelter animals, and at the BARCS animal shelter in Baltimore, Maryland, May 7, he showed his love for them by paying the adoption fees for every single cat and dog at the shelter during the facility’s Pawject Runway event. That is 46 animals in total that the former Baltimore Raven and his wife, Chanel, are hoping will find their forever homes.

“The Smith family went above and beyond, making an extra donation on top of each animals’ adoption fees. It was the best finale we could ask for,” BARCS wrote on its Facebook page. “Thank you, Torrey and Chanel, for always looking out for Baltimore’s homeless dogs and cats and having such a big heart for our city.”

Last night at the conclusion of the runway show, Torrey took to the mic to address the crowd. Each year he reminds us… Posted by BARCS Animal Shelter on Sunday, May 7, 2017



And to add to all the love that BARCS received from the Smith family, Torrey’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, matched the Smith’s donation to BARCS. Rosenhaus announced his contribution on Twitter.

@TorreySmithWR we also have a soft spot in our hearts for dogs so we have matched your donation to BARCS – Baltimore Animal Rescue Shelter https://t.co/wrUeP9Gkod — Drew Rosenhaus (@RosenhausSports) May 8, 2017

Thank you Torrey and Chanel Smith for helping these shelter animals, and thank you to Drew Rosenhaus for also helping out these animals in need.