Newly Groomed Dog Is Not Amused When Owner Uses Shaved Fur For Funny Wigs

When you get a haircut, there’s always a pile of freshly cut hair on the floor. Then it’s swept away, and off to the garbage it goes.

But the owner of a freshly groomed Shiba Inu decided to have a little fun with her pup’s discarded fur. Imgur user sof*ckingfabulous shared the photos of her dog wearing ridiculous wigs of her own fur, and the Internet fully embraced the silliness.

The best part is the progression of sass on the dog’s face when she realizes she’s become a wig model with fur that’s no longer attached to her body.

She starts out happy.

Then she starts to wonder what exactly is going on here.

Then she is absolutely NOT. AMUSED.

The pup might not be loving it, be we sure are.