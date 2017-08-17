Foster Puppies Get Newborn-Style Photo Shoot, Steal All The Hearts

Photographer Kelly Frankenburg spends her days photographing newborn babies and toddlers for her company, 11 Sixteen Photography. But when she became a foster parent to a young mother dog and her three puppies, she couldn’t resist putting them in front of the camera.

Mama Paris is a 1-year-old Chihuahua, and her three boy puppies (about 3 weeks old) are named Tito, Messi and Love Bug. They are quite the cute and cuddly family. All three puppies and Mama Paris can often be found snuggling together in a baby pool that Frankenburg and her family turned into a cozy bed.





Being a photographer, Frankenburg knew right away that she wanted to do a newborn-style photo shoot, but she wanted the dogs to adjust to their new home first.

“I waited several days for the [photo] session after we brought them home because I wanted mama and [her] puppies to settle in and trust me before I tried anything with them,” Frankenburg told Petcha.com.

On working with puppies instead of babies, Frankenburg told us, “The shoot was super fun. I kept a heater on to keep them warm during the shoot. They were easy to work with since they’re so sleepy.”

Mama Paris, on the other hand, was a bit camera shy, so they went outside and took some natural photos where she felt more comfortable.

“We are working [with Mama Paris] on her socialization,” Frankenburg said. “She is a little afraid of men, so we’ve been working with her and my husband and neighbors to start getting her comfortable.”

Mama Paris did take a moment to check in on her babies, though.

“Mama followed me into the studio and kept an eye on the pups for about 5 minutes,”Frankenburg said. “I let her sniff and investigate the situation. I guess she approved, because she left the room and I found her asleep on the couch.”

The goal of this photo shoot goes way beyond getting cute pics of puppies. Once they are of age, these pups will need to find their forever homes.

“If I can use my talents to showcase them in a way that catches the eye of a potential adopter, then I’ve done my job,” she said.

Until then, Frankenburg gets to watch the puppies grow up. And every day, they become even more adorable, apparently.

“The puppies are each starting to get their little personalities,” Frankenburg said. “Love Bug, the big guy, is always wrestling. He’s the first to come to the side of the baby pool [they all sleep in] when he sees me walk by. He also was the first to climb out of the baby pool. Messi, the red one, is the most active and always walking around like he’s looking for trouble. Tito, the smallest, is the most laid back.”

Ultimately, Frankenburg hopes this photo shoot will help encourage others to foster or adopt a pet.

“I hope that people see my pictures and click on the shelter website, whether to adopt these dogs or maybe they see another animal they might be interested in,” she told Petcha. “Maybe someone will decide to open their home to fostering.”

If you’re interested in taking any of these pups, or Mama Paris home, contact the Richmond Animal Care and Control office at 804-646-5575 or charles.giles@richmondgov.com.