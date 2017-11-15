New Commercial For 1996 Honda Features Cat, Drip Coffeemaker

Sweeping wide-angle shots. Stretches of nearly empty, winding roads near cliffs. A driver exhibiting a vaguely smug sense of satisfaction. These are the hallmarks of car commercials.

But not usually ones for used cars, until a man named Max Lanman made one for his girlfriend’s 1996 Honda Accord and posted it to YouTube. It stars Anne Marie Avey, mom to the late, great Colonel Meow, and her cat, Papa Puff Pants, hanging out on the armrest next to the driver’s seat.

It’s our favorite moment from the video. Second favorite moment? When Avey pours coffee straight from a coffeemaker strapped to the front seat.

The video has attracted a lot of attention. It made the front page of Reddit, brought in incredibly high bids for the car on eBay and garnered an offer on the car from CarMax for $20,000 — itemized to include everything from the coffee cup to the cat.

Hey @MaxLanman, you’re really good at selling cars. And we LOVE buying them. So, we put together an offer for you. It’s a real offer. Seriously! See for yourself. pic.twitter.com/vjBiFvVC7R — CarMax (@CarMax) November 8, 2017

The folks at CarMax say it’s a legitimate offer. We say take it (but keep the cat).