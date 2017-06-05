Nevada Governor Bans Pet ‘Leasing’

Leasing a pet, what seems to be a new phenomenon, has been banned in the state of Nevada, as Nevada governor Brian Sandoval has signed into law Senate Bill 185. The consumer protection law prohibits businesses from using contracts that punish customers financially for leaving bad reviews and, thanks to an amendment inserted into the bill, prohibits the leasing of “any living animal or goods intended for personal, family or household use, including, without limitation, pets, tires, batteries and hearing aids,” that would have only a residual financial value at the conclusion of the lease.

According to USA Today, the amendment was introduced by Assemblywoman Lesley Cohen, D-Las Vegas, who does pet rescue. Cohen told USA Today that she read a Bloomberg news story about Wags Lending, the institution that provides leases for pets. The story chronicled how a woman reportedly bought a $2,400 Golden Retriever, but ended up owing $5,800 on the dog because she was reportedly unaware she was leasing the animal rather than purchasing the dog outright.

According to Bloomberg, Wags Lending can “charge effective interest rates ranging from about 36 percent to 170 percent on an annualized basis.” This is because they are leases and not a loan.

Cohen told USA Today that the issue of leasing a pet was brought up by constituents’ concerns with the practice.

“We want to make sure when there are leases that it is fair to consumers and there aren’t high interest leases that are being leased to people on emotional bases,” Cohen told USA Today. “With hearing aids, that’s not emotional, that’s a necessity.”