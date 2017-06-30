Music-Loving Dog Casually Crashes Orchestra Performance

Classical music appeals to many different types of people across the globe and apparently at least one dog.

A canine classical music fan, believed to be a stray, wandered onto the stage June 27 during a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Turkey. Video of the scene went viral after Turkish pianist Fazil Say tweeted it along with the caption “Cutest moment in classical music.”

Cutest moment in classical music. 😍😍😍Vienna Chamber Orchestra – Ola Rudner, Conductor – Fazıl Say, Piano – Ephesus, June 20th @iksevizmir pic.twitter.com/YuDPc35zae — Fazıl Say (@fazilsaymusic) June 27, 2017

The orchestra was playing Mendelssohn’s “Italian” Symphony No. 4, according to Classic FM, when the dog casually sauntered on stage.

The surprise appearance garnered applause and laughter from the audience, but the musicians continued to play as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening. After all, the show must go on.

Studies have shown that some music helps soothe animals, so maybe this dog just wanted to relax. Or perhaps he thought someone might give him some food. Or maybe, just maybe, the dog is incredibly cultured and knows good music when he hears it.