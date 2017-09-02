Mr. Pokee The Traveling Hedgehog’s Instagram Will Give You Wanderlust

Mr. Pokee is kind of a big deal on Instagram. With over 300,000 followers, a life packed with trips to beautiful destinations, and endless photo shoots, he’s a bit of a celebrity.

Oh, it should also be noted that Mr. Pokee is a hedgehog.





His life of luxury is made possible by his owner, Talitha Girnus. She takes him with her just about everywhere she goes, and documents all of their adventures together on social media.

When Pokee smiles, my whole world stops and stares for a while 🌏❤ #happyhedgie #smile A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

“Traveling is my greatest passion in life,” Girnus told Petcha. “I shared Pokee’s life on Instagram before we started to travel, because he’s so cute and makes me so happy. When he trusted me completely, I was able to take him on my travels and shared that as well. It helps a lot of people to figure out how to bring their pets on vacation, when they don’t want to leave them at home or with others.”

Tag someone who needs to go to Manarola, Italia. 😍🙌🏼☀️ A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Jul 28, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

And while a hedgehog might not seem like an obvious or low-maintenance travel companion, Mr. Pokee is pretty chill on the road.

I got a pocket, got a pocket full of sunshine ☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

“He mostly sleeps during car rides, so it’s not stressful at all,” Girnus said. “He just needs a lot of equipment that I always need to make sure to bring with me, like a big travel cage, heating mat, food and drinking bowls, his runner, hideouts, blankets and towels.”

"If you can dream it, you can do it." – Walt Disney 🌎💫 #tagsomeone #mondaymotivation A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on May 8, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

He’s seen so much of the world, but apparently, Tuscany, Italy, is Mr. Pokee’s favorite destination.

“It was so nice and warm, yet not too warm with a fresh breeze up on the hills,” Girnus told Petcha. “It was actually the perfect climate for him, and me.”

Just popping up to say 'hello' 🌻🤗👋🏼 A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

With such a baller lifestyle, you’d think Mr. Pokee is a total diva, but Girnus tells us that his newfound fame hasn’t quite set in yet.

“At least he doesn’t show it,” she said. “He’s just a really calm and cute hedgie.”

S P I K E C R E A M 🍦🐭💛 #happymonday #mondaymood A post shared by Mr.Pokee the Hedgehog (@mr.pokee) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

Happy travels, Mr. Pokee!