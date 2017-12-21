Montreal Suspends Controversial Pit Bull Ban

The Canadian city of Montreal has suspended its controversial Pit Bull ban, enacted in 2016, paving the way to allow Pit Bulls and Pit Bull-type dogs back into the city.

“This morning, [political party] Projet Montréal officially suspended all the provisions of the Montreal Animal Control by-law that target specific breeds or types of dogs (BSL),” the Montreal SPCA wrote on its Facebook page. “The Montreal SPCA is delighted to finally be able to place behaviourally-sound dogs into adoption regardless of their physical appearance or breed. As of today, innocent families will no longer be subjected to discriminatory and punitive measures, simply because of the way that their dog looks.”



VICTOIRE POUR LES CHIENS ET LES GENS DE MONTRÉAL!

The Montreal city council last year passed the bylaw in an effort to protect the public. At the time, the bylaw banned ownership of any new Pit Bull or Pit Bull-type dogs from the city, and required owners of existing Pit Bull or Pit Bull-type dogs to obtain a permit to keep them. Owners also had to follow rules such as muzzling their dogs while out in public. Pit Bull and Pit Bull-type dogs could not be adopted out by the city’s shelters as a result of the ban.

“The pit bull-style dog will no longer be considered a dangerous breed in Montreal,” Craig Sauve, city councillor for the district of Saint-Henri in Montreal, told CTVNews. “We’ll have a global approach that includes all dogs and I believe it’s the right approach for Montreal.”

Sauve told CVTNews that the city will consult scientific and animal behavior experts, dog owners and folks who don’t have dogs, when the next bylaws are crafted.

The Montreal SPCA said that it looks forward to working with the city to develop measures that are effective and fair and address the issue of dog bites.