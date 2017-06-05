Monday, Eat Your Heart Out: A Real-Life Garfield Cat Is Here

Pass the lasagna.

Hosico wish mornings started later. Via Hosico Cat/Instagram

Order up a pan of lasagna and call your scale a liar. A real-life Garfield walks among us.

Hosico is a straight-eared Scottish fold from Moscow who bears a similarity to the lazy orange tabby from the funny papers and has an amazing Instagram page. No, not Heathcliff (please) but the lovable grump Garfield.

Want proof? Check out these pictures up against some classic Garfield quotes.

1. “Love me, feed me, never leave me.”

How could you say “No” to this face?

2. “I am hungry. Therefore I am.”

The original Grumpy Cat.

3. “I hate Mondays.”

4. “If you want to look thinner, hang around people fatter than you.”

5. “Diet is ‘die’ with a ‘t.’”

6. “Oh no! I overslept! I’m late! For my nap.”

Feed the fluff.

7. “The most active thing about me is my imagination.”

You’ve sparked our imaginations, too.

8. “I’m not messy. I’m organizationally challenged!”

You look ship-shape to us, Hosico.

