Monday, Eat Your Heart Out: A Real-Life Garfield Cat Is Here

Order up a pan of lasagna and call your scale a liar. A real-life Garfield walks among us.

Hosico is a straight-eared Scottish fold from Moscow who bears a similarity to the lazy orange tabby from the funny papers and has an amazing Instagram page. No, not Heathcliff (please) but the lovable grump Garfield.

Want proof? Check out these pictures up against some classic Garfield quotes.

1. “Love me, feed me, never leave me.”

Dad, get up! You should be at work. 👨🏻‍💼📊📈📚🖇🖊 A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

How could you say “No” to this face?

2. “I am hungry. Therefore I am.”

I'm Supercat! 💫🤜🏻 A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on May 20, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

The original Grumpy Cat.

3. “I hate Mondays.”

I listen to singing of birds. 🐧🐦🐤 Aren't you bothered by what they're singing about? 🎶 A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on May 6, 2017 at 1:51am PDT

4. “If you want to look thinner, hang around people fatter than you.”

I see you, you are my gold fish. 🐡 A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on May 1, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

5. “Diet is ‘die’ with a ‘t.’”

6. “Oh no! I overslept! I’m late! For my nap.”

Ohh… Monday… 😏 A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on Feb 13, 2017 at 12:34am PST

Feed the fluff.

7. “The most active thing about me is my imagination.”

WIN A FREE WATCH 😻⌚@hexterandbaines Rules in the publication of December 17. 🎄Winner is randomly selected on the 24th of December 🎅🏻 www.hexterandbaines.com A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:08am PST

You’ve sparked our imaginations, too.

8. “I’m not messy. I’m organizationally challenged!”

Happy Friday! 🙏🏻❤️ A post shared by Hosico Cat (@hosico_cat) on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:17am PST

You look ship-shape to us, Hosico.