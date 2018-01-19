Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Seeks Donations To ‘Fill The Little Red Wagon’ With Dog Supplies

Country singer and animal lover Miranda Lambert loves dogs so much that during her 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, she will be asking fans who attend her concerts to donate dog supplies, food, dog treats and cash for a local shelter in each of the 24 cities she tours.

Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation will have “Fill the Little Red Wagon” stations at the entrance of all of the venues before the show where concertgoers can drop off dog supplies and monetary donations for area shelter animals. Those who donate have a chance to win a meet and greet with the singer.

Kicking off the #LivinLikeHippiesTour in Greenville, SC! All proceeds from tonight’s “Fill The Little Red Wagon” drive… Posted by Miranda Lambert's MuttNation on Thursday, January 18, 2018

“I always try to combine my two passions which are music and mutts,” Lambert wrote on her website promoting the “Fill the Little Red Wagon” initiative. “I’ve gotten to meet some amazing people that run shelters in the communities where we perform, and I always love connecting with other dog-loving fans.”

If you are attending one of Lambert’s concerts and want to make a donation to “Fill the Little Red Wagon,” you can check the individual concert venue’s site online for collection times. Visit MirandaLambert.com for more information.

Lambert, who is the mom to eight rescue dogs, started the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 in an effort to end pet suffering and homelessness in the United States and abroad. The foundation encourages the adoption of shelter pets and the spaying and neutering of all pets.

Here are the dates and venues as well as the animal organization each “Fill The Little Red Wagon” benefits:

1/18/2018 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Arena

Benefitting: Greenville Humane Society

1/19/2018 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Benefitting: Pet Alliance

1/20/2018 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

Benefitting: Furkids

2/1/2018 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Benefitting: Humane Society

2/2/2018 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena

Benefitting: SCRAPS-Spokane Country Regional Animal Protection Services

2/3/2018 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena

Benefitting: To be announced

2/8/2018 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Benefitting: Happy Tails

2/9/2018 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Benefitting: To be announced

2/10/2018 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Benefitting: To be announced

2/15/2018 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Benefitting: Helen Woodward Animal Shelter for SD

2/16/2018 – Ontario, CA – Citizens Business Bank Arena

Benefitting: To be announced

2/17/2018 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Benefitting: Rockstar Rescue

3/1/2018 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

Benefitting: Humane Society for Knoxville

3/2/2018 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Benefitting: Lexington Humane Society

3/3/2018 – Cleveland, OH – Wolstein Center

Benefitting: Friendship Animal Protective League of Lorain County

3/8/2018 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

Benefitting: Hearts United Animal Shelter

3/9/2018 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

Benefitting: Second Chance Animal Shelter

3/10/2018 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

Benefitting: Pulaski County Humane Society

3/15/2018 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Benefitting: AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue

3/16/2018 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

Benefitting: APA Adoption Center

3/17/2018 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Benefitting: Wayside Waifs

3/22/2018 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Benefitting: See Spot Rescued

3/23/2018 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Benefitting: Centre County PAWS

3/24/2018 – Winston-Salem, NC – Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Benefitting: Forsyth Humane Society