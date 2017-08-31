Miranda Lambert Helps Transport 70+ Shelter Dogs To Make Room For Hurricane Harvey Strays

To make room for displaced dogs due to Hurricane Harvey, country singer Miranda Lambert and her MuttNation Foundation have successfully moved more than 70 shelter dogs from Texas to an animal shelter in Oklahoma. And Muttnation is ready to relocate more of city’s shelter dogs.
“Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today,” she wrote on Twitter. “Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load.”
Thx to some amazing transportation volunteers, we sent over 70 pups to a shelter in OK today. Rigs now rolling into Houston for another load pic.twitter.com/XoQL4aJQ5I
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) August 30, 2017
The goal is to keep the pets displaced by Harvey local so that they have a better chance of being reunited with their families.
We're here for you Texas. 🙏💗🐶 #Repost @muttnationfoundation (@get_repost) ・・・ Our team is headed South! It was important to our AMAZING founder, @mirandalambert that we do our part for her home state! We are headed to Houston to give relief to municipal shelters. We will help transport any animals currently in shelters so that there is room for displaced animals from Hurricane Harvey! Plus any other support we can offer!!! You can help our efforts by donating! Link in bio! Friends, please #prayfortexas! #muttnationfoundation #ontheroadagain
The city of Houston has been working with a number of other groups to free up space in local shelters for the pets displaced by the flooding and the effects of the hurricane. Hundreds of animals that were in Houston’s shelters prior to Hurricane Harvey already have been moved to other shelters throughout the country.
MuttNation fans, thank you for your patience! What a day! Our team braved the weather to save these 72 precious pups in Harris County….including those born just yesterday!! 💗💗 We are so thankful to be helping our furry friends affected by #HurricaneHarvey! Please know that we are reading your comments and we reached out to several rescues this morning. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone that has donated!!! We are OVERWHELMED by your generosity!!! Our fans are simply the best! Thank you for your amazing support!! 💗🐶💗🐶💗🐶 Please, please, please continue to #PrayForTexas!!
Lambert started MuttNation Foundation with her mother in 2009 in an effort to end pet suffering and homelessness in the United States and abroad. The foundation is currently asking for donations to help it achieve its goals in Houston. If you would like to donate, you can visit the MuttNation Foundation website.