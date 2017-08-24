Military Dog’s Funeral Procession To Cross Michigan in Jeep Convoy

A 10-year-old military K-9 who served three tours in Afghanistan will be laid to rest on August 26 at the Michigan War Dog Memorial after he arrives in a military convoy of more than 30 Jeeps and American flags, courtesy of his first partner in war.

After Cena was retired from the service in 2014, he became a service dog to his first military handler, U.S.M.C. Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung. DeYoung cared for Cena until he was diagnosed with bone cancer. Cena was euthanized July 26 after a lengthy battle with the disease, the Detroit Free Press reports.



Jeff and cenas last walk together. 💔🇺🇸 Posted by Megan Elizabeth on Wednesday, July 26, 2017



In honor of Cena’s service to the country, DeYoung will lead a procession of Jeeps flying the American flag from Muskegon to South Lyon, Michigan, a distance of about 163 miles. A second convoy of Jeeps will link up with DeYoung’s convoy and will proceed to the Michigan War Dog Memorial where Cena will receive full military honors.

Thank you, Cena, for your service. And thank you, Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, for your service and for taking care of Cena.