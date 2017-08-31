‘Metacat’ Is Latest Cat Optical Illusion Obsession

First there was the dress. Then there were the stairs. Now we have a new what-is-it-really-though photo online: Metacat.
A cat with another perfect cat marking on her coat surfaced on Twitter today, posted by tatuya01. Somewhere in the 500-plus comments, the name Metacat appeared, and forever after the photo was be known as that.
— ねこやん (@tatuya01) August 29, 2017
It might not be as puzzling as the other photos (it’s obvs fur color), but it freaks out the internet all the same.
