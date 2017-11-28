Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dogs To Get ‘Royal’ Treatment When She Marries Prince Harry

We all know Queen Elizabeth II’s preferred pooch is the Corgi, but the Royal Family could be adding a couple of rescue pups next year. The rescue dogs belong to Meghan Markle, who recently became engaged to Prince Harry.

When Markle moves into Prince Harry’s cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace after her wedding next year, she’ll likely bring her two dogs, Bogart and Guy, with her. The “Suits” actress spoke about her dogs in an interview Monday with the BBC after news of the engagement broke.

“Well, I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” she told the BBC’s Mishal Husain. “And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is, yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while.”

Oh, my boys. This pic says it all. Bogart & Guy. 😂 #adoptdontshop #thelookonbogartsface A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 6:18pm PDT

Like most dog owners, the actress often posts pictures of her pups on her Instagram account. She’s also an advocate for pet adoption, usually including the hashtag #adoptdontshop in her posts.

For the love of hand-me-downs. This was Bogart's sweater when he was a puppy, and now it's keeping Guy warm. #puppylove #adoptdontshop #reducereuserecycle A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

It was actually Ellen DeGeneres who convinced her to adopt her Lab/Shepherd mix, Bogart, in the first place. Markle once told Best Health magazine that she was at the animal shelter when she ran into the talk show host.

My loves #adoptdontshop #happysunday A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

“Now, I don’t now her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’” Markle recalled. “It’s sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I’m sitting there holding him and she’s like ‘Have you thought of a name for him yet?’ And I said, ‘Well, I think I’d name him Bogart,’ and she’s like ‘You’re taking the dog home.’”

Lunch with @jessicamulroney and the pups makes me a happy gal #homesweethome A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Jun 22, 2016 at 3:30pm PDT

Looks like Prince Harry found himself a bona fide dog lover, which is one of the best traits you can have in a partner, at least in our opinion. Congrats to the happy couple!