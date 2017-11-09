Meatballs Stuffed With Fishing Hooks Found In Florida Dog Park

Dogs owners should always be vigilant of what their dogs might try to eat while out for a walk, but those in East Central Florida should be extra cautious.

Authorities say someone left several meatballs filled with fish hooks in a dog park in Ormond-By-The-Sea, which is about 11 miles north of Daytona Beach. Rita Michelini’s dog, Buddy, found some of the meatballs on Nov. 7, 2017, while at the Bicentennial Dog Park, Fox 35 WOFL reports.



A heads up to pet owners who take their companions to Bicentennial Park: On Tuesday, a deputy responded to a report of… Posted by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, November 8, 2017



“I called for him to drop it. He dropped it immediately, and I went to check what it was,” Michelini told the news station. “I was concerned. If Buddy had ingested any of that, he would have gotten hooked somewhere inside of him.”

(Note: The “drop it” command is especially handy in such cases. Learn how to train your dog the “drop it” command here.)

She rushed Buddy, along with a couple of the meatballs, to the vet where it was confirmed that the dog had not swallowed any of the half-inch hooks.

A deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office collected six additional contaminated meatballs, according to the department. The meat was still cold and sweating as if had been frozen and was thawing in the sun. The meat appeared to have the consistency and smell of liverwurst.

The sheriff’s office contacted Volusia County Animal Control and park and recreation officials, who closed the park. After multiple searches, no more meatballs were found and the park was reopened.

A similar incident occurred two years ago at the same dog park when police found meat stuffed with pills.