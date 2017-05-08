Man Saves ‘Aggressive’ Shelter Puppy From Being Euthanized

Time was running out for a young female Pit Bull mix. Pueblo Animal Services in Pueblo, Colorado, intended to euthanize the 5-month-old dog because she was deemed too aggressive to be adopted. That’s when a local man stepped in and gave her a second chance.

Kent Hill came across the puppy while looking for a companion for his dog Bruno. He wanted to adopt the young dog but shelter staff refused because she had behavior problems. Allowing her to be adopted could cause liability issues for the shelter, he was told.

“You’ve got somebody willing to adopt that dog and pay all the fees, and they tell you ‘No, you can’t have her. We are going to euthanize her.’ I was devastated when I walked out of there,” Hill told KRDO News Channel 13.

Hill knew firsthand how proper training could change a dog’s behavior. Bruno had been scheduled to be euthanized at Pueblo Animal Services back in 2008 when Hill adopted him. Now Bruno is a therapy dog.



Hill refused to give up. He took to social media to share the puppy’s story.

“I as much as begged the shelter manager to let me take her and give her a great home,” he wrote on Facebook. “She told me ‘NO, she showed aggression to our dog handlers and is scheduled to be euthanized.’”

He pleaded with people on Facebook to call the shelter and ask that she not be euthanized.



Update: Thank you to everyone who cared enough about a little 5 month old puppy to do something about it. You made a difference. The puppy who had been scheduled to be euthanized at Pueblo Animal Services has been transferred to a rescue group for behavior modification. We are still hopeful that Kent will be able to adopt her. As an animal lover, this is something that needs to be shared. My friend is trying to adopt a 5 month old puppy, but Pueblo Animal Services has determined that the puppy is “aggressive” and is scheduled to be euthanized. Please hear the story and SHARE! Posted by Shanna M. Farmer on Monday, March 27, 2017



Hill’s efforts struck a chord with the community, which reportedly bombarded the shelter with calls. Eventually, it paid off, and the puppy was transferred to another shelter where she received behavior training. Finally, Hill was able to adopt her.

The puppy, which Hill named Happy, appears to be adjusting well in her new home, playing with Bruno on Hill’s 5-acre farm. She got her happy ending, and she’ll never know how close she came to having her young life cut short.