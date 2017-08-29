Man Tries To Save Cat From Pit, But Cat Has Other Plans

Cats are pretty independent creatures. Sure, we feed them and care for them and give them lots of love, but at the end of the day they don’t really need us. They are basically the living embodiment of a Density’s Child song (and I don’t mean “Bootylicious”).

A man trying to rescue a cat from giant pit discovered the cold hard truth about feline independence. In a YouTube video posted by Viral Hog, the man climbs a ladder down into the dirt hole in what looks like a construction site to rescue a seemingly stuck cat. He get’s almost to the bottom when the cat goes full-on ninja, climbing up and out of the pit on its own.

The man is left standing at the bottom of the the pit stunned at the mockery the cat has made of his good intentions. Meanwhile the cat’s all like, “Question, tell me how you feel about this? Try to control me, boy, you get dismissed.”