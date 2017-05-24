Man Says He Was Duped Into Renting Dog

When Brian Stevens walked into a Pet City store in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he walked out of the store with a Dachshund puppy, thinking that he signed a two-year, $2,400 loan to buy the dog.

As it turned out, Stevens didn’t sign a loan but rather a lease agreement with an option to purchase the dog after the two-year “lease” was up.

“They never told me I was renting her. They said finance. That’s what I was told,” Stevens told KDVR Denver.

But it was a lease agreement that he signed, and he admits it, although he said the employees at the pet store didn’t make it clear that he was in fact signing a lease for the dog.

“I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t read every single line, but I never read anything indicating I was renting a dog,” he said.

Pet City told KDVR in a statement that the documents Stevens signed clearly spell out the terms, and that its employees point out those terms.

“The terms of the leasing agreement are outlined in documents from the lending companies and Pet City employees are trained to explain the dos and don’ts of the leasing process,” Pet City said in a statement.

Stevens, however, said the process is confusing, and won’t give up the dog.

“There’s no way she’s leaving the house one way or another. She’s a part of her family. The kids love her. She’s like a child to me,” Stevens said.

Leasing of dogs is apparently occurring throughout the United States, although some state lawmakers are sponsoring bills to outlaw the practice. California Assemblyman Brian Maienschein has co-authored a bill, AB1491, that would ban the leasing of pets statewide by 2018.

There is a lesson to be learned with this story and that is to always read the fine print.