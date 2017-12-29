Man Says He And His Cat Survived Nearly 7 Months Lost At Sea

A sailor saved Wednesday near the French island of Réunion, east of Madagascar, claims he was adrift for more than six months, The Telegraph reports. The French Coast Guard rescued Zbigniew Reket, who had very little on his boat except for one exceptional passenger: his cat.

Reket says he set sail in May from the Comoros Islands, off the east coast of Africa. On board he carried about a month’s supply of instant noodle soup and Samira, his cat.



He was heading to Durban, in South Africa, but his engine failed and he was set adrift. To survive, he says, he supplemented his rationed soup supply with fish he caught, which he shared with Samira.

Skeptics are wary of his story, wondering how he survived so long in waters heavily populated by sharks and pirates. All we can be absolutely be sure of, however, is that the cat is all right and as long as that’s the case, we’re glad.