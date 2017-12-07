Man Rescues Rabbit From California Wildfire

As wildfires rage in Southern California, causing many to flee their homes, one man took a moment to save a tiny life.

The man, who has not been identified, is seen in a now-viral video rescuing a wild rabbit from the blaze alongside a highway in Ventura County.



Man pulls over to save bunny from California wildfire Witnesses say this man pulled over to save a wild rabbit from flames along Highway 1 in Southern California as the massive Thomas Fire, which has charred more than 90,000 acres, spreads toward Santa Barbara County. http://abcn.ws/2AF2USL Posted by ABC News on Wednesday, December 6, 2017



At first it is unclear what he is attempting. He jumps up and down and grabs his head, as if at a loss for what to do. Then he crouches down and plucks a small rabbit from the fiery brush.

Amid all the devastation and loss, it’s refreshing to see this act of kindness. No life is too small to save.