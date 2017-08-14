Man Rescues Kitten From Busy Highway

When Tucker Fisher saw a tiny kitten cowering in the middle of a highway, he sprang into action.

He spotted her on I-81 just as he was getting ready to exit.

“I saw what I thought to be a kitten hit on the road,” Fisher told Love Meow. “When I drove by I saw her raise her head.”

The kitten was alive and Fisher knew he had to save her.

“I saw nobody was behind me so I cut over into the grass and swung around in front of her blocking her from the oncoming traffic,” he said.

The kitten was uninjured, but clearly frightened and hungry. Once again Fisher felt compelled to do something. He decided to take her home and give her a fresh, new start to life.

Ivy, as she is now named, is adjusting well to her new home. She even has a new feline sister to play with.

We shudder to think what might have happened had Fisher not rescued Ivy, who he thinks was probably abandoned on the side of the road. And it seems the little kitten knows she has him to thank for her wonderful new life.

“She is doing great and seems very grateful to be alive,” Fisher told Love Meow. “She follows me everywhere and is so happy.”