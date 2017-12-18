Man Orders At Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Gets A New Cat, Too

Did you know that Taco Bell is running a special promotion right now that includes a free cat with your purchase of two soft tacos and a medium soft drink? Kidding. Do not head over to your local TB and order this. You will not get it.

But a man from Sylvester, Georgia, certainly did. He shared on Reddit that a cat hopped through his car window and into his car while he was placing an order at a Taco Bell drive-thru.

The man immediately named the cat Jose, and after checking with the local shelters, he learned that this cat had not yet been reported missing, and did not have a microchip.

He also shared on Reddit (username Acr0b4tics) that the Taco Bell employees did not recognize the cat from the neighborhood.

As of the latest update, Jose is still snuggled up in his new home. The man who found him said on Reddit that he will keep checking with shelters for the time being. Once it’s clear that Jose is not a missing cat, he’ll get Jose the proper vaccinations and adopt the kitty, who has clearly already adopted him.