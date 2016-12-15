Man In Coma Roused By Dog During Hospital Visit

We have strong ties to our dogs. They bring us so much joy it can get us through even the toughest times. One person might be feeling those heartwarming effects, even if he can’t show it.

A 73-year-old man in Italy named Giovanni (only first name given) responded to his dog, Nancy, while he was hospitalized in a coma, Italian outlet La Stampa reports. The two had been taking a walk together when he was struck by a heart attack and taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he went unconscious.

Incontro tra il mio Babbo e Nancy reparto di rianimazione Ulss 13 Mirano Posted by Deborah Del Sere on Thursday, December 15, 2016



Nancy saw the whole event, and the last thing she witnessed was Giovanni getting into the ambulance. Giovanni’s daughter Deborah began caring for the dog and noticed she would wait by the door in hopes that her owner would return. Deborah learned about a new pet therapy program offered at the hospital that let patients receive visits from pets, and she decided to bring in Nancy.

The moment they met again, caught on camera, was full emotion. Giovanni responded in a way Deborah had not seen since the coma began. His body began moving, appearing as if it were experiencing joy that his beloved dog was near. Nancy wagged her tail with happiness.

Giovanni’s daughter says Nancy seems to be more serene since the visit, almost more at peace. The sad news is Giovanni most likely will never wake from his coma. But the encounter might have given him a momentary connection that he has been missing, one only possible through a reencounter with a best friend.