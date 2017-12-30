Man Gives Girlfriend A Pillow With Her Dog On It, But It Doesn’t Look Quite Right

Everyone loves receiving gifts, and ultimately, it’s the thought that counts. However, some gifts leave recipients scratching their heads.

Like the pillow Johnny Hanly gave his girlfriend for Christmas, for example. Hanly’s goal was to give her a reminder of her beloved dog, Luke, whom she isn’t able to see as much since going away to college, according to The Dodo.

“She still loves him more than anything,” Hanly told The Dodo. “I knew that a pillow of him that she could see every day would be a great present.”

So he took a photo of Luke, printed it onto fabric, and sewed the pillow together himself. Upon showing off his gift, his friends and family had questions.

“Honestly, I thought it looked good the entire time! I only started to doubt myself after I showed my friends and family the completed project,” Hanly told The Dodo. “I think since I was staring at the source image for hours while stitching it, I knew what position he was sitting in, so it didn’t look weird to me. However, after seeing everyone’s reactions to it, I can totally see why they think it looks like a weird pretzel monster.”

But Hanly’s girlfriend LOVED the pillow, because at least now she gets to see her Sweet Luke every day, no matter how strange or twisted-like-a-pretzel he looks.