Man Gets Injured Pruning A Tree And His Dog Refuses To Leave His Side

Jesus Hueche fell and hit his head on the sidewalk. Tony refused to leave his side.

Written by
Jesus Hueche’s dog Tony would not leave his side after he injured himself pruning a tree. Via Def Civil B. Blanca/Facebook
John Virata

Dogs are known to be loyal to their owners. They wait patiently at the door when they hear their owner’s car pull into the driveway. They will bark when someone knocks on the door. And when they haven’t seen their owners for a long time, they often have tail wagging episodes that last a long time.

So it is no surprise that Jesus Hueche’s rescue dog, Tony, came immediately to his side when he fell about 6 feet to the sidewalk and lost consciousness while pruning a tree, according to The Dodo.

Tony climbed atop Hueche and never left his side. Even when the paramedics arrived to stabilize the man, Tony was there, resting on his owner’s chest.
​ 

Posted by Def Civil B. Blanca on Saturday, May 13, 2017

​ 
As the paramedics continued working on Hueche, Tony stayed put. And when Hueche came to and gave Tony some reassuring pats on the head, Tony remained.
​ 

Posted by Def Civil B. Blanca on Saturday, May 13, 2017

​ 
When the paramedics placed Hueche into the ambulance, Tony tried to hop in as well, but was prevented from doing so.

Hueche was checked out at the hospital and deemed OK and was soon released. Hueche rescued Tony as a stray, and Tony never forget Hueche’s kindness in taking him in.

“One day we saw him on the street and adopted him, gave him love, food and is part of our family,” Hueche told Argentine radio station La Brujula 24. “For me he’s like a son.”

And for Tony, Hueche is like a father.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending