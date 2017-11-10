Man Finds Out Why Job Interviewer Asked About Personal Space Issues (Hint: Cats)

Job interviews can be tough. You have to field a lot of questions and make yourself sound great, in addition to feeling out the interviewer and job itself. When you get an oddball question, it can sound off some alarms that you might be signing up for some weird stuff.

Redditor chestman_unbound recently discovered the reason why he was asked a few strange questions — one involving a cat — during a recent job interview. It turns out the company he was applying for has an very affectionate office cat (job perk!).

“I wondered why during the interview process ‘Do you like cats?’ and ‘Do you have issues with personal space?’ were brought up,” he wrote on Reddit. He accompanied the post with a photo collage showing a cat getting all up in his business at his place of business. He clearly wonders no more.

Some commenters asked about where he worked. We’re guessing they’re cat owners hoping for a side cat during the 9-5 hours.

“I monitor clinical research so I’m in my boss’s study writing reports and follow up letters,” chestman_unbound wrote. “Only time I leave is when we check books and patient charts at clinics or dropping off and returning drugs.”

Well, if this is up your alley, then maybe you want to look into it as a career. When you get interviewed about your liking of cats and feelings about personal space, you’ll have your answer ready.