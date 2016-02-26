Man Finds His Lost Dog At Florida Adoption Event

A man who lost his dog around Thanksgiving found her at a pet adoption event held in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend. The unnamed man told Action News Jax that his son accidentally left the gate open and Daisy walked out. The family has been looking for her since then with no luck.

That luck turned for the better when the family’s babysitter saw a photo of Daisy on the city’s animal care and protective services website, which was holding a pet adoption event Dec. 17-18. The man rushed to the pet adoption event to get her back.

Adorable reunion: #Jacksonville man searched for Daisy for weeks after she got out around Thanksgiving. He got her back at Mega Pet Adoption pic.twitter.com/3mVtCQrTDy — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) December 18, 2016

Shelter worker Jennie Clutterbuck told Action News Jax that Daisy was terrified at the shelter and the dog looked sad every time she would walk by her kennel. At the adoption event, she noticed Daisy seemingly having the time of her life with a man who turned out to be her owner.

“I looked over to see her absolutely losing her marbles, so happy, jumping all over and thought holy cow she found someone she really likes,” Clutterbuck wrote on Facebook. “It turns out this is her Dad!! Her name is actually Daisy, she came to us as a stray and she had been missing since Thanksgiving.”

Daisy was overcome with a severe case of happiness, as the news video shows. It is a Christmas miracle for Daisy and her family.