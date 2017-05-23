Man Has Emotional Reunion With 20-Year-Old Blind Cat

A California man was brought to tears at the sight of his long-lost cat.

Raymond McNamara was reunited on May 19 with his 20-year-old Himalayan cat, Lily, who went missing during a cross-country road trip three months ago, ABC News reports.

“She’s never going to get away from me again,” McNamara said in a video of the emotional reunion.

Lily, who is blind and deaf, was lost on Feb. 11 during a stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Saving Sage Animal Rescue in Miami helped organize a search party for the elderly cat, but unfortunately, Lily was nowhere to be found. Then two months later, Kathy Bieniek, the rescue’s vice president, got a message on Facebook from a woman who had found a cat at a construction site. It was Lily.

The staff at Saving Sage teamed up with Pet Express Animal Hospital to care for Lily for about a month until McNamara was able to make the trip back to Florida to pick her up.

“She was very dehydrated and very sick,” Daniel Rayment, the hospital’s veterinary practice manager, told ABC News. “She had some liver issues. We hospitalized her, put her on IV fluids.”

It’s clear from the YouTube video posted by Bieniek that Lily is McNamara’s world.

“Hey, Lily, you happy to be home? Happy your daddy’s got you?” Bieniek can be heard saying in the video. “Daddy’s happy, too. I can tell.”