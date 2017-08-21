Man Builds Dog A Harry Potter-Style Room Under The Stairs

Every dog deserves their own spot in the house to call their own. Sometimes it’s a corner of the bedroom room. Other times it’s an old armchair in the living room. For one lucky little dog, it’s his own room under the stairs.

The dog’s dad built him a doggy-sized room under the staircase similar to Harry Potter’s bedroom aka The Cupboard Under The Stairs. Unlike Harry’s room, though, this dog’s digs are well appointed with nice lighting, framed pictures and a cozy bed.

The man’s sibling, Twitter user Al_Chris16, tweeted photos of the paw-some project, and they went viral, because 1) they are adorable and 2) Twitter is full of Harry Potter fans.

The tweet has gained more than 343,000 likes and been rewteeted more than 121,000 times since it was posted on Aug. 18, 2017.

My brother built his dog a separate room in his house ! pic.twitter.com/ayjaEGBzf8 — Al (@Al_Chris16) August 18, 2017

While the room resembles Harry’s cupboard in terms of location, it’s clear the dog’s room was built with love and affection for the furry family member. We bet the dog owner is a Hufflepuff.