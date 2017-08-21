Man Builds Dog A Harry Potter-Style Room Under The Stairs

Except it’s a whole lot nicer than The Boy Who Lived’s dingy digs.

Written by
Dog bedroom under the stairs
It's the perfect doggy-sized retreat. Via Al_Chris16/Twitter
Stephanie Brown

Every dog deserves their own spot in the house to call their own. Sometimes it’s a corner of the bedroom room. Other times it’s an old armchair in the living room. For one lucky little dog, it’s his own room under the stairs.

The dog’s dad built him a doggy-sized room under the staircase similar to Harry Potter’s bedroom aka The Cupboard Under The Stairs. Unlike Harry’s room, though, this dog’s digs are well appointed with nice lighting, framed pictures and a cozy bed.

Dog bedroom reno

Before the Harry Potter-esque renovation. Via Al_Chris16/Twitter

The man’s sibling, Twitter user Al_Chris16, tweeted photos of the paw-some project, and they went viral, because 1) they are adorable and 2) Twitter is full of Harry Potter fans.

Dog bedroom reno

After the renovation. Via Al_Chris16/Twitter

The tweet has gained more than 343,000 likes and been rewteeted more than 121,000 times since it was posted on Aug. 18, 2017.

While the room resembles Harry’s cupboard in terms of location, it’s clear the dog’s room was built with love and affection for the furry family member. We bet the dog owner is a Hufflepuff.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending