Man Babysits His Granddog And Proves He’s The Best Doggy Grandpa

If you have parents who are able to watch your children, consider yourself lucky. The same could be said for parents who watch your furkids.

Meghan Specksgoor found out just how lucky she is when her dad agreed to babysit her dog, Chance. Specksgoor went on a trip to New York City recently, and her dad agreed to watch Chance while she was away. She soon began to receive text updates from her dad, which she tweeted, and it became abundantly clear that he was an excellent doggy grandpa.

“My dad is babysitting Chance this weekend, someone please get this man a grandchild,” she tweeted.

Grandpa took Chance on car rides and wanted to make sure he got to eat his favorite food.



Grandpa took Chance on a picnic in the park.



Grandpa spoiled Chance with ice cream.



And Grandpa let Chance sleep in the same bed as him so he wouldn’t feel alone.



Someone get this man a No. 1 Grandpa mug. And maybe a grandchild.