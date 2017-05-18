Maine Coon In Australia Just Might Be World’s Longest Cat

Omar is a big cat. He’s as long as the average second grader is tall. And he might soon be a new world record holder.

The 3-year-old Maine Coon is getting lots of attention online for his size and has racked up more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. His owners, Stephy Hirst and Rowan Lawrence, believe he is the world’s longest cat alive, and they are seeking verification from Guinness World Records.

“We have submitted an application for the record,” Hirst told Petcha.com. “We are waiting for it to be processed before we can have him officially measured to prove if he is as long as we think he is.”





The Melbourne, Australia, couple say Omar is 3 feet, 11 inches long (120 centimeters). The current record holder is Ludo, also a Maine Coon cat who lives in the United Kingdom. Ludo is 3 feet, 10.6 inches long (118.33 centimeters). So it sounds like Omar has a good chance of stealing the title away.

Hirst and Lawrence got Omar from a breeder when he was just a kitten. Lawrence wanted a larger breed of cat, and Maine Coons are some of the biggest house cats around.

“We found a breeder in rural Victoria with a litter that was 4 weeks old and went to meet them,” Hirst said. “[We] obviously fell in love and decided that Omar should be part of our family.”



Then vs now – unimpressed since 2013 #mainecoon #instacoon #mainecoonsofinsta #mainecoonsofinstagram #catsofinstagram #catsofaustralia #catsofmelbourne #instacats #gingercat #mainecoonsofaustralia A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 4, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

Believe it or not, Omar wasn’t any larger than your average kitten back then. After he reached 6 months old, everything started to change.

“I expected an average 9 kg (about 20 pounds) or so cat,” Hirst said. “He reached that size before he turned 1 and that’s when we realized he was probably going to be a lot bigger than we ever expected!”

He may be large, but like other Maine Coons he is a gentle giant.

“Around his family Omar is a pretty placid — he is never aggressive — but he can be quite demanding of attention,” Hirst told Petcha.



My dad makes a pretty great bed, he has more room on him than mum does 🐱🐾 A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 11, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Around strangers, though, he can be a bit of a wallflower.

“He can be quite shy around strangers but often curiousity gets the better of him and he will come out for a look,” she said.

So what does a large-and-in-charge feline in the running for the title of world’s longest cat like to do all day?

Mainly laze around the house and, when he can be supervised, the garden.



If only I could find a scratching post big enough for me to fit on 😖 A post shared by Omar the Maine Coon (@omar_mainecoon) on May 5, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

“His favorite place to hang out is on the trampoline,” Hirst said. “I think it’s warm there.”

Like many other cats, he also enjoys bird watching and playing with his favorite toys.

When it comes to dinnertime, he’s not fond of a lot of foods, which is a little surprising considering his size.

“He is a fussy eater and doesn’t like tuna, salmon or chicken,” Hirst said.



And while he’s certainly a sweet kitty, he can be a bit of a troublemaker, opening doors and cupboards to see what he can get his paws on.

“He also opens sliding doors and doesn’t like when he isn’t allowed to go somewhere,” Hirst said.

Sounds like Omar knows how to throw his weight around.