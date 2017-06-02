Mail Carrier Arrested For Feeding Dog Meatballs Laced With Nails

A mail carrier in Alabama was arrested for allegedly feeding at least one dog meatballs that contained nails.

Susanna Burhans, 47, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty on Thursday, AL.com reports. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. Postal Service learned of the allegations on May 22 and began an investigation with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Burhans, who has worked for USPS for more than 21 years, was seen throwing food at a dog while delivering mail along her route in New Hope, AL.com reports.

The dog’s owner, Ed Glover, told WHNT News 19 he found one of the nail-filled meatballs near his mailbox. He took his dog, named Missy, to the veterinarian and X-rays showed she had nails in her stomach. Thankfully, Missy is doing well.

Burhans was released from the Madison County Jail after posting $2,500 bail. In a statement provided to AL.com, USPS said “it is important to note that an allegation in merely an accusation.”

“”All persons are presumed innocent unless otherwise adjudicated by a court of law,” the statement reads. “At this time, no additional information related to this investigation is available for public release due to Privacy Act considerations and the ongoing status of the investigation.”

Anyone with information or suspicions that other dogs may have been affected should contact USPS or the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office can be reached at 256-722-7100. USPS can be reached at 1-888-USPS-OIG (1-888-877-7644).