Love Hurts: Toddler Kisses Giant Dog And Gets Knocked Down By Kiss Back

A boy gave a kiss to a total knockout. Literally, the kiss back completely knocked over the kid.

A toddler kisses a Newfoundland dog and gets knocked down by the return kiss, a video on Rumble by Priceless Moments shows. It is a sweet moment with just a little bit of pain.

The toddler, Tegan, clearly loves the 180-pound Newfie, Boss. Tegan walks up to the dog and plants one right on the kisser.

Boss, in return, shows the love right back but it’s overwhelming for the little guy. He’s smackerooed right onto his bum.

Like true love, though, Tegan prevails. He gets right back up and stands with the big dog again.

Love hurts — but love also heals.