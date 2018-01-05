Lots Of Cats Bring Their Owners ‘Gifts,’ This One Brings Flowers

When our neighbor gave us his cat, Killer, we thought the name was a joke. The first morning he lived with us, however, Killer brought us a gigantic, beautiful songbird he’d murdered, laying it on our doorstep as he sat proudly beside his “gift.” We told him “Thanks,” asked him never to do it again and — because cats are smart — he honored our request.

One cat brings her owner beautiful gifts, too, and her owner loves them, according to a YouTube video posted by SpiderVicious. That might be because these gifts are flowers, and not dead animals.

“Most cats bring in creatures and give them as a present to their owners,” the video caption reads. “This is called Gifting. My cat however always brings me… Well Flowers, leaves, branches and anything… Plant related. She will meow constantly until she has been acknowledged for her gift.”

This kitty’s name is Soxy, based on her owner’s other videos, and looks very much the pacifist. She might play fight with the other cat in the house but shies away from scary things, like Halloween masks.

The only thing she, and her mom, should keep an eye on is whether the flowers are toxic to cats. Lilies and orchids, for example, are highly toxic to cats; they can cause vomiting or other severe reactions.

But if the flowers are safe, then continue to be grateful this peaceful gift from your kind kitty. No animals were harmed in the making of that gift.