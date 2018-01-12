Look At All These Cats Watching ‘Big Cats’ On BBC

Cats all over the globe are fans of BBC's documentary "Big Cats."

Written by
"Look, Ma! My cousin is on TV!" Via Elizabeth Foss/Twitter
Chrissa Hardy

In terms of TV rating statistics, only human viewers are counted, but maybe it’s time to include cat viewers as well. Because when BBC’s documentary “Big Cats” aired on Jan. 11, 2018, several pairs of cat eyes were glued to the screen.

Proud and amused cat owners took to Twitter to share their cats’ enthusiasm for the documentary, and the results are hilarious.

Representation matters, people. And these cats clearly enjoyed seeing other cats on TV.

1. Enthralled Kitten


“Is that… is that me up there?”

2. Floofy Viewer

“I don’t understand what’s going on here, but I like it.”

3. Feeling That Kitty Connection

“Why can’t you watch more shows like this, Dad?”

4. Cat Ears Permanently Perked

“I like the looks of that creature. Set up a play date for us, please.”

6. Fascinated Feline

“I just feel like this cat gets me, ya know?”

7. Cat Seeking Other Cats

“Is that how my ancestors found food? Mine just shows up in a bowl. #Blessed”

8. Cat Staring Contest

“You lookin’ at ME?”

9. Cat On The Screen

“I wanna play with you! Why can’t you see me? Get out of that black box!”

Article Categories:
Trending