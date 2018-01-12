Look At All These Cats Watching ‘Big Cats’ On BBC

In terms of TV rating statistics, only human viewers are counted, but maybe it’s time to include cat viewers as well. Because when BBC’s documentary “Big Cats” aired on Jan. 11, 2018, several pairs of cat eyes were glued to the screen.

Proud and amused cat owners took to Twitter to share their cats’ enthusiasm for the documentary, and the results are hilarious.

Representation matters, people. And these cats clearly enjoyed seeing other cats on TV.

1. Enthralled Kitten



“Is that… is that me up there?”

2. Floofy Viewer

pixie decided to watch up close tonight #BigCats pic.twitter.com/BKMUefFJUY — jack isaac (@cactirey) January 11, 2018

“I don’t understand what’s going on here, but I like it.”

3. Feeling That Kitty Connection

Anyone else got a little cat watching #BigCats? pic.twitter.com/RfyPweExe2 — Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) January 11, 2018

“Why can’t you watch more shows like this, Dad?”

4. Cat Ears Permanently Perked

“I like the looks of that creature. Set up a play date for us, please.”

6. Fascinated Feline

Humans are watching #BigCats on @BBCOne…Might as well check out the competition pic.twitter.com/9K3uoxm5vv — Ellie (@ellietcat) January 11, 2018

“I just feel like this cat gets me, ya know?”

7. Cat Seeking Other Cats

“Is that how my ancestors found food? Mine just shows up in a bowl. #Blessed”

8. Cat Staring Contest

Trying to watch #BigCats and this happened 🤣🐱 pic.twitter.com/L3xuw17619 — Paul Christopher (@Paultweets1) January 11, 2018

“You lookin’ at ME?”

9. Cat On The Screen

@BBCOne Buzz is gripped! She was watching from my knee then jumped off to sit on the tv stand! #BigCats pic.twitter.com/QmtKMKwza5 — Elizabeth Foss (@elizabeth_foss) January 11, 2018

“I wanna play with you! Why can’t you see me? Get out of that black box!”