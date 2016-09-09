Little Girl With Heart Of Gold Helps Disfigured Cat When No One Else Would

A cat named Gülümser owes her life to a compassionate little girl who gave her a fighting chance when no one else would.

When she was a kitten, Gülümser was left to die on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, Boredom Therapy reports. Ignored by everyone, the kitten was starving and infested with mites.

But then a 7-year-old girl found her, and instead of running away in horror, she rescued the little disfigured cat.

The little girl brought the kitten to her father, and together they rushed her to an animal hospital, where veterinarians were able to help her.

They named her Gülümser, which means “smiley” in Turkish.

There is little information available on exactly what Gülümser’s condition was and how she was healed, but her transformation is nothing short of miraculous.

And it was all made possible by a little person — a child — who chose to help instead of turning the other way.

Watch this video to see more of Gülümser’s transformation: