Little Girl With Heart Of Gold Helps Disfigured Cat When No One Else Would

When others saw a monster, a 7-year-old girl saw a helpless animal in need.

Written by
Gülümser the cat probably would've died alone in the streets if it wasn't for a kind little girl who found her and gave her the love she deserves. Via Viktor Larkhill/YouTube
Stephanie Brown

A cat named Gülümser owes her life to a compassionate little girl who gave her a fighting chance when no one else would.

When she was a kitten, Gülümser was left to die on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, Boredom Therapy reports. Ignored by everyone, the kitten was starving and infested with mites.

But then a 7-year-old girl found her, and instead of running away in horror, she rescued the little disfigured cat.

disfigured_cat2

Gülümser was in a terrible state. Via Viktor Larkhill/YouTube

The little girl brought the kitten to her father, and together they rushed her to an animal hospital, where veterinarians were able to help her.

disfigured-cat3

She was nursed back to health. Via Viktor Larkhill/YouTube

They named her Gülümser, which means “smiley” in Turkish.

disfgured-cat-4

She is almost unrecognizable as the kitten who was found on the street. Via Viktor Larkhill/YouTube

There is little information available on exactly what Gülümser’s condition was and how she was healed, but her transformation is nothing short of miraculous.

disfigured-cat-5

Clearly she is much happier now. Via Viktor Larkhill/YouTube

And it was all made possible by a little person — a child — who chose to help instead of turning the other way.

Watch this video to see more of Gülümser’s transformation:

