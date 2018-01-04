Little Dog Taken By Eagle Miraculously Survives Ordeal

A Bichon Frise is fortunate to be alive after she was grabbed by an eagle and somehow managed to get free from the raptor’s talons several miles from her home.

Zoey, a little, 8-pound dog was out playing in the backyard of her owner’s home in Bowmanstown, Pennsylvania, when her owner’s brother, Felipe Rodriguez, heard a screech and went outside to investigate, according to the AP.

He saw the big bird holding Zoey in it talons and then watched as the bird flew away with the dog. Rodriguez searched the neighborhood in hopes of finding Zoey, but was unsuccessful. When he told his sister and her family what happened, they were devastated.

“I did nothing but cry all day,” Monica Newhard, Rodriguez’s sister, told the AP.

Newhard and her husband unsuccessfully searched the woods near their house for Zoey’s body. They had no idea that about four miles away, a woman driving down a back road would find their fur baby, nearly frozen but alive.

“I notice this little frozen dog, icicles hanging from all over. It could hardly move,” Christina Hartman told the AP. Hartman tended to the dog and fed her some chicken and rice soup. She then went on a search of her own… to find Zoey’s owners.

And it didn’t take long to find them. Newhard had posted a plea for help on Facebook, Hartman saw it and made the call Newhard was hoping for.

Helen and I have tried to read every post and I wish we could respond to them all. I am so grateful to everyone.

“Zoey was found yesterday afternoon the Angel that found her saw my story early this Am and reached out to us,” Newhard wrote on Facebook after Zoey was found. “Zoey’s Angel kept her warm, feed her warm soup and even allowed her to sleep with her last night. “

As for the 7-year-old Bichon Frise, she apparently is doing OK despite what happened to her. She has some bruising and a few missing patches of fur, but is otherwise doing well.

“She is not really herself, but she is getting lots of love,” Newhard told the AP. “She doesn’t want to go out. … I really can’t blame her.”