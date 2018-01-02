Dog Goes Missing At Groomer’s, Survives 3 Days Outside In Freezing Minnesota Weather

A routine trip to the groomer for a 3-year-old Shih Tzu/Bichon dog turned into a three day ordeal out in the freezing cold of Savage, Minnesota, after the dog got lost by the groomer.

Nguyen Dang dropped off her dog, Po, to get a trim Dec. 29, 2017, at Pampered Paws Salon and Spa in Burnsville, Minnesota, only to get a phone call from the groomer more than three hours later that they had lost her dog.

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!!!! Po has been found!!!! He is pretty dirty, covered in burrs, but happy to be home!!! Thank… Posted by Connie Schoendorff Sauer on Monday, January 1, 2018

“They said, ‘Well we have some bad news.’ I said, ‘What happened?’ And they said, ‘Well, we lost Po. He ran away,’” Dang told Kare 11 News.

Realizing that time was of the essence as temperatures dropped to -14 degrees Fahrenheit, Dang and her family immediately started looking for Po. They plastered the area with posters and Dang’s friend, Connie Schoendorff Sauer, inundated social media with a plea to help find Po, urging folks to post the poster on their Facebook wall or print it for display.

Po was finally spotted Jan. 1, 2018, by a man who was plowing snow in his yard. The man called the number on the poster and Dang’s family came to the area to look for Po. A woman made a second call, letting the family know that Po was in her garage. He was finally found in the woman’s garage, a bit cold and with cockleburs in his fur, but OK, Schoendorff Sauer wrote on Facebook.

There is no word on how the groomer lost Po, but he is OK and that is what is most important.

“We’ve missed him. We’ve missed this one. He is the cuddler. As you can tell, he’s just like a baby,” Dang told Kare 11 News.

Finding their dog has got to be the happiest New Year’s Day for the Dang family.