Little Boy Can’t Stop Crying Because Dog Is So Cute

Puppies and kids. Both wonderful. Both pure. Both so, so cute. But put them together and you risk being exposed to a cuteness explosion.

So, when a video hit the internet of a boy (Zayden) crying because the Chihuahua puppy in his arms was too cute to handle, we’re pretty sure all of our hearts simultaneously grew three sizes. The video was taken by Zayden’s mom, and shared on Facebook by PopSugar.





In the video, Zayden is weeping and tells his mom it’s because the do is “so cute.” His mom responds by saying, “Maybe Mommy will get you a dog, OK?”

Still, Zayden continues to cry. When his mom asks him what’s wrong, he says, “She’s just beautiful.”

But Zayden didn’t have to shed puppy-longing tears for too long, because his mom did end up getting him a dog. In a photo shared on Facebook by the Blue Springs Animal Hospital and Pet Resort in Blue Springs, Missouri, Zayden is proudly holding his new Chihuahua puppy, Asha.





That is one lucky pup. And one lucky boy. And we’re all lucky for being able to witness Zayden’s never-ending love of animals.