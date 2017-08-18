Little Bird Likes To Play The Drum

Birds seem to have a natural sense of rhythm. I grew up with a yellow-naped Amazon parrot, and whenever we would dance around the living room where his cage was, he would join in by bobbing up and down. Other parrots have been seen dancing and, in some cases, headbanging. Then there’s the little cockatiel in this YouTube video who would rather make the beat than dance to it.

In the video, a human plays a tiny drum, which instantly captures the interest of the nearby lutino cockatiel. The bird wants to play the drum, too, but doesn’t have any birdie-sized drumsticks. No matter, he uses his beak to bang along in time with his human.

The bird’s enthusiasm for drumming is sure to put a smile on your face. Rock on, little drummer bird.