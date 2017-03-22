Litter Of Little Kittens And Their Dad Saved From Drain

Out of all the things that you could find in a drain in Florida — a state with alligators, mind you — cats are definitely the best.

Naples Cat Alliance of Naples, Florida, saved four newborn kittens and their dad from an outdoor drainage area on St. Patrick’s Day, Love Meow reports. The cats are all healthy and recovering at the facility.





Although they wanted to get the whole family, rescuers frightened off the momma cat when they set up their trap. They’re still hoping to trap her.





In the meantime, resident dog Bitsy is acting as the kittens’ nanny. The little cats are being bottle-fed every two hours and getting stronger every day, according to the website.





This is the happiest ending to an animal-found-in-drain story we’ve ever heard out of Florida. Good luck, little guys!