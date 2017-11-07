‘Like Dis.’ Mom Cat Teaches Kitten Jailbreak Move.

Learning how to cat is serious business. There are strategies for knocking random stuff off shelves, knowing when to signal that you need more food (do it wayyy before the bowl is empty) and, of course, pushing boundaries.

One kitten has learned how to leap over a barrier thanks to her mom, a Twitter video posted by Nature Is Amazing shows. The child/dog gate they jump is but a hurdle to a mom cat, who wants her little one to know it can be overcome.

Mama kitten teaches her baby how to jump pic.twitter.com/Bcrd1cVTmE — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 1, 2017

After Mom surmounts the gate in a graceful leap, she watches as her offspring attempts it. When the kitten is on top of the barrier and sort of stops, mom motions with her paw to come all the way over.

The kitten makes it, but mom seems to give a little reprimand. There’s a rough bath and then some biting. Maybe kitty wasn’t quick enough.

There will be many more lessons in gate-jumping, we’re sure, so the kitten will master this eventually. Along the way, we expect similar discipline in the areas of litter tossing, serial napping and uncomfortably long eye contact, to complete the education.