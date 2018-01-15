Let’s Honor Those Brave Pets Who Participated In ‘Dress Up Your Pet Day’

Yesterday was a special day for pet owners who get all kinds of excited about dressing up their furry and feathered friends. And perhaps a lot less giddy of a day if you were one of the pets in the crosshairs of these manic owners.

January 14 marked National Dress Up Your Pet Day, and animals from far and wide showed up decked out on Twitter and Instagram. They were lobsters, they were literary characters and they were different kinds of “people,” but none of them seemed thrilled about any of these choices. Maybe lukewarm at best.

1. Rare Black Lion

Read this body language for yourself.

2. The Bird And The Bee

Polly just LIVES for this day every year!#NationalDressUpYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/LK7PCbuHDg — Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) January 14, 2018

Polly doesn’t want this.

3. Cold Dog

Pepper thought this BS ended when Christmas was over.

4. Captain No Underpants

Midshipman Pickle still hasn't gotten his land legs back after the long voyage.#NationalDressUpYourPetDay pic.twitter.com/nBTkcPkHPX — Zekey's Mom (@Zekeys_Mom) January 14, 2018

When Pickle truly captains this ship, you’re all paying for this.

5. The Glare Up There

Not many cats participated yesterday. Of those, we’re not sure how many owners survived.

6. Harry Pouter

Good #SundayMorning, It’s #NationalDressUpYourPetDay 🐕🐈🐓🦖🐖 Have you ever dressed up a pet? If so, show us! pic.twitter.com/lM7Vwt2ONu — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) January 14, 2018

“What’s the spell for making people not want to do this ever again?”

7. A Newly Quashed Hope

“Help me, Obi Wan. Actually, anyone who can get me out of this costume please haaaaaaalllllp.”

8. Half Shark, Half Dog, All Sad

If these jaws could talk. Or crush. Or simply immobilize costuming hands.

9. Unhappy Hour

Never drink alone. (Or plan to sleep ever again, human.)