Lab Dad Teaches Pups To Swim In Beautiful, Serene Setting

You’ve been working hard. Take a break. Come along with a happy, furry family as they tromp through a beautiful stretch of God’s green earth and partake in a rite of passage.

A Labrador Retriever takes his seven puppies to a pond for swimming lessons in a Rumble video posted by kellyblackwell372 last week. The puppies bound after their father through green grass on the way to a placid pond, where some swim and others play.

The video opens up as the dogs parade through tall stalks into a clearing that shows a wide-open stretch of water and marshy grass. After a dip, the adult Lab circles back and trots down a meadowy path with his charges close behind.

Some puppies keep up, some take detours, but they all wind up in a happy family group from time to time. Swimming comes naturally to them — and so does flopping their big feet through the verdant ground.

The setting is pastoral and the pace is peaceful. It’s seven minutes of heaven, right on your desktop.