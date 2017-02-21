find a DOG
find a CAT

Lab Dad Teaches Pups To Swim In Beautiful, Serene Setting

Drink in this peaceful scene of seven puppies diving into a pond with their dad.

Written by
Lush meadow, tranquil pond, puppy butts. Via kellyblackwell372/Rumble

You’ve been working hard. Take a break. Come along with a happy, furry family as they tromp through a beautiful stretch of God’s green earth and partake in a rite of passage.

A Labrador Retriever takes his seven puppies to a pond for swimming lessons in a Rumble video posted by kellyblackwell372 last week. The puppies bound after their father through green grass on the way to a placid pond, where some swim and others play.

The video opens up as the dogs parade through tall stalks into a clearing that shows a wide-open stretch of water and marshy grass. After a dip, the adult Lab circles back and trots down a meadowy path with his charges close behind.

Come drink in this pleasant moment. Via kellyblackwell372/Rumble

Some puppies keep up, some take detours, but they all wind up in a happy family group from time to time. Swimming comes naturally to them — and so does flopping their big feet through the verdant ground.

The setting is pastoral and the pace is peaceful. It’s seven minutes of heaven, right on your desktop.

Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share On Google Plus
Share On Linkedin
Share On Pinterest
Share On Reddit
Share On Stumbleupon
Article Categories:
Trending

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *