How To Know When It’s Too Cold For Your Pets To Be Outside

Many people are talking about how winter cold is chilling much of the country right now, but it affects those who can’t speak, too. Cats and dogs feel the brunt of the brrr but can’t tell us when it gets too cold for comfort.

National Public Radio asked the question, “How Cold Is Too Cold For Pets?” and came up with some rules to follow to keep cats and dogs safe in inclement weather.

“Under 30 degrees, factoring in the wind chill, it’s not going to be safe for any dog to be outside for an extended period of time,” Dr. Kim Smyth, a veterinarian and pet health writer who works with Petplan insurance, told NPR. “You can buy yourself a little bit of time with warm weather clothing.”

This includes as dog sweaters and booties. Beyond that, Smyth says no one right answer exists for every dog. Rather, she says, a dog’s size, breed and health will determine it. For example, smaller dogs with thinner coats are more at risk.

Winter is a good time for a checkup, to find out how healthy your pet is and what temperatures your individual dog or cat can tolerate, according to the website for the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“Pets with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, or hormonal imbalances (such as Cushing’s disease) may have a harder time regulating their body temperature, and may be more susceptible to problems from temperature extremes,” the AVMA writes on its website. “The same goes for very young and very old pets.”

As for outdoor cats, warm and dry shelters and water that’s unfrozen are key to keeping them safe this winter. By keeping all of our animals in mind, we can be sure to make it “well” into spring.