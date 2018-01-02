Kittens Trapped In Oil Spill Pulled To Safety

An oil spill that struck Siberia contaminated the water of the Ob river, which flooded and overflowed beyond its banks, damaging property. It also stranded two tiny kittens abandoned in a home and, although this occurred more than two years ago, the heroism of the man who saved them is still being talked about today.

Anatoly Tuptey of Siberia pulled the two oil-drenched kittens to safety and saved their lives, The Siberian Times reports. The events took place in July 2015, but the story recently began trending again.

Tuptey heard loud meows for help as he was trying to stem the tide of contaminated flood water in his town. An oil spill in nearby Nefteyugansk had spread pollution for almost a month, and Tupety had been working to save what he could.

“My soul could not stand the cries; I went to see,” he told the news outlet. “You never know what is going on. I had to check.”

What he saw inside made him forget about the oil water spilling into his waders and the terrible conditions around him. He went straight for the two animals in need.

“I waded as far as possible in big boots and discovered a terrible sight,” he said. “In the flooded house a wooden board was floating, with these two kittens clinging on for their lives with their paws. One was up to its neck in the oil.”

“Without hesitation I went after them. I was up to my waist in the oil,” he continued. “The ground was giving way, my wading boots were full of water mixed with oil, but I didn’t care.”

Oil coated their fur, and they were extremely frightened, but they gradually recovered. Tuptey posted photos of them after the ordeal and they look to be happy kittens who’ve shaken off the traumatic events that led them to their new home.

As for Tuptey, his friends nicknamed him “Baywatch” for his water-rescue skills and the public at large still holds him in high esteem for his brave actions. A quick decision to to the right thing has lasting results.