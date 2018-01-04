Kitten’s Favorite Toy Is Dog’s Wagging Tail

Anything can be a cat toy with a little imagination. A piece of paper. A rubber band. Or, for this kitten, a dog’s wagging tail.

That’s right. The 3-month-old kitten was captured on video gleefully attacking a chocolate Lab’s wagging tail as the dog waited patiently for a treat. The video was shared on YouTube by user broad, and it’s all kinds of hilarious.

The kitten is completely overwhelmed by both the size of the tail and the speed at which it’s wagging.

But that doesn’t stop the tiny, furry beast from chasing it and rolling all over it in an attempt to keep the tail still long enough to chomp on it.

Throughout the 1-minute video, the dog is clearly too distracted by the chance to get a treat to care about the furball swatting at his tail.

Seems like a solid give and take friendship these two have.