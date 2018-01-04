Kitten’s Favorite Toy Is Dog’s Wagging Tail

Who needs a new toy when you can play with a dog's tail?

Written by
"This tail is mine to play with, yes?"
Chrissa Hardy

Anything can be a cat toy with a little imagination. A piece of paper. A rubber band. Or, for this kitten, a dog’s wagging tail.

That’s right. The 3-month-old kitten was captured on video gleefully attacking a chocolate Lab’s wagging tail as the dog waited patiently for a treat. The video was shared on YouTube by user broad, and it’s all kinds of hilarious.

“This toy is moving WAY too fast.” Via broad/YouTube

The kitten is completely overwhelmed by both the size of the tail and the speed at which it’s wagging.

But that doesn’t stop the tiny, furry beast from chasing it and rolling all over it in an attempt to keep the tail still long enough to chomp on it.

“I may have literally bitten off more than I can chew here.” Via broad/YouTube

Throughout the 1-minute video, the dog is clearly too distracted by the chance to get a treat to care about the furball swatting at his tail.

Seems like a solid give and take friendship these two have.

Article Categories:
Trending

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *