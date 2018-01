Kitten With Thumbs Instantly Falls In Love With Giant Dog Sister

Who has two thumbs and a lovable dog sister?

This kitten.

His name is Skywalker. He’s deaf, has thumbs, and was surrendered to an emergency vet where his owner works. He was 3 weeks old at the time, and weighed less than a pound, as reported by Love Meow. He was welcomed into his new family immediately with the help of Mojito Rose, their 4-year-old Golden Retriever.

Mojito took on the role of mother/sister to the extra-toed cutie, and they’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since.

“She went right to giving him kisses. Luckily, he didn’t mind. He loved cuddling with her right away,” Kim Downie, their owner, told Love Meow.

And as Skywalker grew, their bond only strengthened.

Can you handle the cuteness? We can’t either.