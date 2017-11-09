Kitten Waits In Food Dish For Forever Home

If you’ve got it, fluff it. At least, we think that’s how the expression goes.

A stray tabby kitten found in upstate New York chooses to perch her floof up high in her food dish at an animal hospital, according to posts from Imgur user M0rbesety. Named Nugget, the little longhaired gal sits pretty in the food cup attached to her kennel door, appearing as if she knows that Mr. or Ms. Adopt-Me-Right-Now will see her better that way.

Someone who works at the animal hospital, in Westchester, found Nugget hiding in some bushes. The worker gave her shelter and a great name.

“Honestly looks like someone dropped her off; she had no fleas and was pretty clean,” Imgur user M0rbesety said. “If she was born outside, she’d be dirty.”

Nugget’s past sounds neglectful, but it hasn’t shaken her self-esteem. She holds her head high every day… which is easy if it’s already high up in that food dish.

In three weeks she’ll get her shots, the Imgur posts mention, then she’ll be ready for a forever home. This cutie is already at the kennel door, ready for that moment.